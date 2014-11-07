REFILE-RPT-Swiss Re beats forecasts in third quarter

(In first paragraph changes to Friday from Thursday)
ZURICH Nov 7 Swiss Re, the world's
second largest reinsurer, said on Friday net profit rose more
than expected in the third quarter, helped by muted natural
catastrophe claims, and that it was on track to reach its
financial targets.
Net profit rose 14 percent to $1.2 billion, due in part to
more benign natural and man-made disaster claims, Swiss Re said.
"We understand that there is uncertainty in the market and
challenges undoubtedly do exist," Swiss Re chief Michel Lies
said in a statement. "As a result, rigorous cycle management,
portfolio steering and underwriting discipline will remain our
main tools to be able to generate success going forward."
The Zurich-based reinsurer was expected to post a
third-quarter net profit of $891 million in a Reuters poll.
(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by David Holmes)