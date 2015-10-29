Swiss Re posts unexpected rise in Q3 net profit

INSIGHT-Sanofi's M&A misses frustrate some investors in drugmaker
* Investors growing impatient after it fails to land acquisitions
ZURICH Oct 29 Swiss Re, the world's second largest reinsurer, on Thursday posted an unexpected year-on-year rise in third-quarter net profit.
Third-quarter net income was $1.4 billion, up from $1.2 billion a year earlier and far exceeding an average forecast for $964 million in a Reuters poll of eight analysts.
"Despite an overall insurance market environment that remains challenging, we've again made progress towards our 2011-2015 financial targets," Swiss Re Chief Executive Michel Lies said in a statement. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
* Investors growing impatient after it fails to land acquisitions
* Is investing approximately 36 million Swiss francs ($35.83 million) through mid-2018 to increase capacity and productivity at major sites in Switzerland
* Portfolio performs well in in the volatile fourth quarter of 2016