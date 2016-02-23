Swiss Re says CEO to retire, to be replaced by reinsurance head

ZURICH Feb 23 Swiss Re said on Tuesday group Chief Executive Michel Lies would retire and be replaced by the head of its reinsurance business on July 1, as it posted a 31 percent rise in 2015 net income.

"I am convinced that Christian Mumenthaler and his team will further strengthen the role of Swiss Re in our industry," Lies said in a statement.

In full-year results, Zurich-based Swiss Re said net profit for 2015 was $4.6 billion, compared to the average estimate of $4.57 billion in a Reuters poll of 11 analysts. Swiss Re posted a $938 profit for the fourth quarter.

Swiss Re also upped its regular dividend in 2015 from the previous year to 4.60 Swiss francs ($4.62) from 4.25 francs and announced a new share buyback programme of up to 1 billion francs.

