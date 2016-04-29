Swiss Re posts Q1 net income of $1.2 bln, beats poll f'cast

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
ZURICH, April 29 Swiss Re, the world's second-largest reinsurer, on Friday posted a smaller-than-expected drop in first-quarter net income and said price erosion for its property natural catastrophe business has slowed in its April renewals.
Net income of $1.2 billion was ahead of an average forecast for $986 million in a Reuters poll of eight analysts but lower than $1.4 billion a year earlier when numbers were boosted by healthy investment returns and low claims.
Swiss Re's property and casualty combined ratio, a measure of underwriting profitability, was 93.3 percent, missing a Reuters poll average of 87.6 percent. A figure below 100 percent indicates a profit.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin)
Jan 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
NEW YORK, Jan 17 Thesys Technologies LLC has been chosen to build and run a massive stock and options trading database ordered by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission aimed at helping regulators police the increasingly fast, fragmented and complex markets.
* Bats Global Markets Inc says Deutsche Asset Management, proshares and cambria have switched a total of 15 etfs to bats since late december Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: