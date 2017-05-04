Swiss Re Q1 profit nearly halves after Cyclone Debbie blow

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
ZURICH May 4 Swiss Re, the world's second-largest reinsurer, said on Thursday first-quarter net profit fell nearly 47 percent after outlays on claims from Australia's Cyclone Debbie stripped $350 million from the reinsurer's bottom line.
The group's first-quarter net profit of $656 million fell shy of estimates, which averaged $692 million in a Reuters poll of eight analysts.
Swiss Re's property and casualty combined ratio, a measure of underwriting profitability, rose to 95.6 percent, better than a Reuters poll average of 98.3 percent. A figure below 100 percent indicates a profit. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael Shields)
SAO PAULO/CHICAGO, June 20 Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA revealed plans to sell assets worth $1.8 billion on Tuesday, putting dairy, poultry and cattle feeding units on the block to cut debt after a corruption scandal raised concerns about its financing costs.
* Dollar reaches three-week highs against euro, yen * Top Republicans talks up chances of U.S. tax reform in 2017 * Sterling drops after BoE's Carney cools rate-hike bets * Fed's Dudley sees U.S. wages, inflation rebounding (Updates market action, adds quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, June 20 The dollar hit a one-month high on Tuesday against a basket of currencies on the view the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates once more this year, while sterling