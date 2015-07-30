UPDATE 1-Swiss Re quarterly profit rises, misses expectations

(Adds detail, CEO comment from statement)
ZURICH, July 30 Swiss Re, the world's
second-largest reinsurer, said on Thursday that second-quarter
net profit rose 2 percent on fewer natural disasters in the
period and a healthy return on its investment portfolio, but
missed analyst expectations.
The Zurich-based firm said it is on track to meet its
targets, which include hiking earnings per share by 10 percent
annually, after paying special dividends.
Swiss Re and other reinsurers help insurance companies cover
the cost of major damage claims, such as for hurricanes and
earthquakes, in exchange for part of the premiums their
insurance company clients pay.
"Despite the ongoing uncertainty about overall economic
growth in many areas of the world - as shown by continued
historically low interest rates - we were able to support our
underwriting expertise with a strong investment result," Swiss
Re Chief Executive Michel Lies said in a statement.
Swiss Re also said it posted a 31 percent rise in its July
renewals season, which focuses on the Americas, Australia and
New Zealand.
Net profit for the three months rose to $820 million, from
$802 million. This missed analysts' estimates, which averaged
$835 million in a Reuters poll.
Pension funds and other specialised investors have been
pouring money into the reinsurance business, competing with
traditional reinsurers such as world No.1 Munich Re
and Swiss Re, and putting pressure on prices.
The German reinsurer reports the quarter on Aug. 6.
