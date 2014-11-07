UPDATE 2-Bumper Swiss Re earnings send shares to 8-month high on dividend hopes

* Q3 net profit $1.2 billion vs f'cast $891 million
* CFO sees decline in reinsurance prices stabilising
* Says too early to talk about special dividend
* Share rise to highest level in nearly eight months
(Recasts with CFO, pricing conditions, special dividend)
By Alice Baghdjian and Paul Arnold
ZURICH, Nov 7 A stronger than expected profit
rise at Swiss Re boosted hopes on Friday that the
reinsurance group will join the slew of insurers sharply raising
their dividend payouts, sending its shares to a near eight-month
high.
Major European insurers are offering shareholders a bigger
share of their earnings in dividends this year, as a low level
of payouts for damage claims has allowed them to build up large
cash piles.
Swiss Re's rival Munich Re for instance has been
returning surplus capital to shareholders by buying back its own
shares and raising its dividend.
Swiss Re Chief Financial Officer David Cole said it was too
early to comment on a special dividend on its 2014 results and
the issue would be addressed in February, when the reinsurer
reports full-year earnings.
"Our shareholders should expect us to approach this with the
same discipline and the same philosophy that we have
demonstrated over the last several years," Cole said in an
interview with Reuters on Friday, after Swiss Re posted a 14
percent rise in net profit in the third quarter to $1.2 billion.
However, investors saw potential for an increased payout
after the results, sending shares to their highest since March.
The stock was trading up 2.5 percent at 80 Swiss francs by 1100
GMT, outperforming a 1.8 percent gain in European insurers as a
whole.
"Solvency levels remain at record high levels and together
with another very solid cash-generating quarter, dividend
prospects have further improved," said Stefan Schuermann, an
analyst at Vontobel. "Barring major losses in the fourth quarter
we clearly expect a special dividend to be paid for the
full-year 2014."
Swiss Re, the world's second-largest reinsurer by stock
market value after Munich Re, also said it sees reinsurance
prices stabilising in some areas as the sector tries to ride out
competition from institutional investors such as pension funds
venturing into the market.
DAMAGE CLAIMS
Swiss Re and others such as Hannover Re and
Munich Re help insurance companies cover the cost of major
damage claims, such as for hurricanes or earthquakes, in
exchange for part of the premiums their customers pay.
But fewer serious natural catastrophes in recent quarters
and an increase in competition from alternative sources of
capital, such as big investors in search of higher returns, have
been reducing reinsurers' pricing power.
"We don't see the same kind of declines in a number of
markets as we saw in July and last January," Cole said.
An absence of natural catastrophes is also prompting primary
insurance companies to replenish their balance sheets and look
differently at ceding business to reinsurers, Cole said.
"The key thing is to remain calm, remain disciplined and
recognise that we do a lot more than just provide capacity to
our clients, we provide a lot of services and insights," he
added. "(This is) something we have seen many times, it's part
of what we would refer to as a normal cycle."
Swiss Re's third-quarter net profit of $1.2 billion,
reflecting lower disaster payouts compared with the prior-year
period, compared with an average analyst expectation of $891
million in a Reuters poll.
It expects to book an after-tax loss of less than $200
million in the fourth quarter after the sale of U.S. life
insurance arm Aurora National Life Assurance Co.
It said it was on track to reach its 2011-2015 financial
targets.
(Editing by Biju Dwarakanath and David Holmes)