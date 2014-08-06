版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 8月 6日 星期三 13:21 BJT

Swiss Re sees prices falling further in insurance industry

ZURICH Aug 6 Swiss Re, the world's second largest reinsurer, posted a lower-than-expected rise in second-quarter net profit to $802 million for the second quarter, and said it saw prices in the insurance industry weakening further.

"We see the insurance market generally softening," Chief Executive Michel Lies said in a statement.

The Zurich-based firm was forecast to report quarterly net profit of $897 million, according to the average of six estimates in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)
