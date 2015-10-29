Swiss Re CFO says unlikely to be major player in reinsurance M&A

BRIEF-SFS Group strengthens its operations in Switzerland
* Is investing approximately 36 million Swiss francs ($35.83 million) through mid-2018 to increase capacity and productivity at major sites in Switzerland
ZURICH Oct 29 Swiss Re is not on the look-out for major purchases in the reinsurance market, the group's finance chief told Reuters on Thursday.
"It's not likely that we would be a major participant in industry consolidation or M&A (mergers and acquisitions) on the reinsurance side," Chief Financial Officer David Cole said in an interview.
Cole also said repurchasing shares, as opposed to a special dividend, was now a more attractive way to return excess capital to investors. The reason is that Swiss Re has exhausted a rule under Swiss law that let it return cash to shareholders on a tax-free basis, Cole said.
Earlier, Swiss Re said it would launch a share buy-back programme in November after posting an unexpected year-on-year rise in third-quarter net profit.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Paul Arnold)
* Is investing approximately 36 million Swiss francs ($35.83 million) through mid-2018 to increase capacity and productivity at major sites in Switzerland
* Portfolio performs well in in the volatile fourth quarter of 2016
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 Russia's economy could grow 2 percent in 2017 in case of no external shocks like a new fall in oil prices, Economy Minister Maxim Oreshkin said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.