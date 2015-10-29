Swiss Re CFO says unlikely to be major player in reinsurance M&A

ZURICH Oct 29 Swiss Re is not on the look-out for major purchases in the reinsurance market, the group's finance chief told Reuters on Thursday.

"It's not likely that we would be a major participant in industry consolidation or M&A (mergers and acquisitions) on the reinsurance side," Chief Financial Officer David Cole said in an interview.

Cole also said repurchasing shares, as opposed to a special dividend, was now a more attractive way to return excess capital to investors. The reason is that Swiss Re has exhausted a rule under Swiss law that let it return cash to shareholders on a tax-free basis, Cole said.

Earlier, Swiss Re said it would launch a share buy-back programme in November after posting an unexpected year-on-year rise in third-quarter net profit.

