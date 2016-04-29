Swiss Re CFO: filling 'protection gap' a long-term opportunity

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
ZURICH, April 29 Reinsurer Swiss Re AG sees increasing the amount of insurance and reinsurance protection sold in emerging markets as a process that will take decades, its chief financial officer said on Friday.
"The protection gap that we see in the emerging markets is something that represents a very long term opportunity," David Cole told Reuters in an interview.
Facing falling prices, reinsurers are trying to expand the market by rolling out products such as hurricane recovery cover for developing countries, where insurance protection is scant, meaning it could take years to bounce back from big natural catastrophes.
"It's not a one-year story, it's not a five-year story, it's actually a multiple decade story," Cole said. (Reporting by Paul Arnold; Writing by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
NEW YORK, Jan 17 Thesys Technologies LLC has been chosen to build and run a massive stock and options trading database ordered by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission aimed at helping regulators police the increasingly fast, fragmented and complex markets.
* Bats Global Markets Inc says Deutsche Asset Management, proshares and cambria have switched a total of 15 etfs to bats since late december Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: