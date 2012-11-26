Swiss Re estimates Sandy claims burden at $900 mln

DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 29
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
ZURICH Nov 26 Swiss reinsurer Swiss Re said on Monday it estimated its claims burden from hurricane Sandy, which made landfall in the U.S. last month, at around $900 million, net of retrocession and before tax.
Swiss Re said in a statement the estimate was subject to a higher than usual degree of uncertainty and might need to be adjusted.
The reinsurer said power outages, disruptions of public transport and damage to other infrastructure caused by the hurricane had made recovery efforts very difficult and were complicating the loss assessment process.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 24 A strike called by Argentine soccer players over unpaid wages overshadowed Friday's meeting of the country's Football Association (AFA), which was aimed at paving the way for the resumption of the league championships.
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------