Swiss housing bubble risk faded in second quarter - UBS index

* Real estate index only rose slightly in Q2
* SNB has warned of overheating housing market
* SNB imposed capital rules on mortgage lenders
ZURICH, Aug 5 The risk of a Swiss housing bubble
faded in the second quarter, but mortgage lending rose and real
estate remains overpriced, according to an index released on
Monday.
The spectre of a real estate bubble bursting in Switzerland
is a prominent worry for the Swiss National Bank, which cannot
easily resort to an interest rate hike to rein in lending
because that would clash with its efforts to restrain the value
of the Swiss franc.
Instead, the Swiss government has imposed additional capital
rules on mortgage lenders in an effort to dampen a housing
market boom fuelled by ultra-low interest rates, immigration and
Switzerland's appeal as a haven for financial
investors.
An index of Swiss real estate rose by 0.03 point in the
second quarter, a much slower rise than in the first quarter,
confirming a gradual cooling of the housing market, according to
Swiss bank UBS, which compiles the quarterly reading.
"In the absence of a sustained cool-down, however, the risk
of a price bubble is likely to increase again in the coming
quarters," UBS economists Claudio Saputelli and Matthias Holzhey
said in a statement.
"This is because the market is at the peak of a price cycle
that has lasted 15 years now, and overall is showing clear signs
of overvaluation."
Home prices climbed 5.4 percent in the second quarter, and
mortgage volume rose by 29 billion Swiss francs ($31.25
billion), or 4.3 percent. This was set against a mere 1.4
percent rise in household income, UBS said.
"The increase in total debt is accompanied by a rise in the
risks for the economy in the event of a sharp rise in interest
rates," Saputelli and Holzhey said.
Last month, ratings agency Moody's downgraded the long-term
debt rating of Swiss-based Raiffeisen, warning that its rising
share of mortgage lending makes the retail cooperative bank
susceptible to shocks if Switzerland's housing bubble bursts.
The SNB, which warned on the Swiss housing market as
recently as June, is weighing whether to ask the government to
increase the capital rules on mortgage lenders, Neue Zuercher
Zeitung am Sonntag reported on Sunday, citing unnamed sources.
A spokesman for the SNB declined to comment.
The SNB kept Swiss interest rates near to zero at its most
recent policy meeting in June, and said it was too early to
consider an exit from loose monetary policy.
($1 = 0.9281 Swiss francs)
(Reporting By Katharina Bart; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)