Swiss govt urges voters to reject cap on executive pay

BERN, Sept 27 The Swiss government urged voters
on Friday to reject a proposal to limit monthly executive pay to
no more than what the company's lowest-paid staff earn in a
year, saying it could hurt the attractiveness of Switzerland as
a business destination.
As anger at multi-million dollar payouts for executives has
spread around the globe since the financial crisis, Swiss voters
forged ahead in March by backing some of the world's strictest
controls on executive pay, forcing public companies to give
shareholders a binding vote on compensation.
Now, the so-called 1:12 initiative, which faces popular vote
on Nov. 24, is a further sign that public outrage to big pay
packages at Switzerland's largest companies remains high.
"I was always against excessive pay but we are on a path
back to more sensible practices and I don't want with this
initiative now to throw out the baby with the bathwater,"
Economy Minister Johann Schneider-Ammann, a
businessman-turned-politician, told journalists in Bern.
The Swiss direct democracy system, including four national
referendums a year, means public ire can be translated into
strong action.
In a poll conducted earlier this month by Swiss public
opinion and market research institute Isopublic and commissioned
by the Sonntagszeitung, 35.5 percent of respondents said they
would vote in favour of 1:12 and 37.7 percent said they would
vote against it. The remainder were unsure.
Representatives of the 1:12 initiative could not immediately
be reached by Reuters for comment.
Schneider-Ammann said Switzerland would miss out on lost
taxes if voters backed the initiative and companies that faced
becoming less competitive as a result of the new pay rules would
view Switzerland more critically.
"Companies will ask what kind of Switzerland they have in
front of them," Schneider-Ammann said. "We will weaken
Switzerland as a location if flagship firms - those already here
and those we would like to have in this country - don't invest
here any more."
In May, Glencore Xstrata Chief Executive Ivan
Glasenberg, who paid 360 million Swiss francs in taxes in the
canton of Zurich in 2011, told Swiss Sunday newspaper
Sonntagszeitung the initiative would be a catastrophe for the
firm and could force the commodities trader to leave
Switzerland.