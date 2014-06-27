Swiss host Chinese central bank to discuss renminbi hub plan

ZURICH, June 27 Switerland touted its qualifications to be a hub of renminbi trading on Friday, as its central bank chief and finance minister hosted People's Bank of China Governor Zhou Xiaochuan at a private event for Swiss and Chinese bankers near Zurich.

Competition is fierce among Europe's major financial centres to trade in China's currency. Frankfurt and Luxembourg are vying with London, the favourite of many analysts, and Switzerland is trying to muscle into the competition.

Friday's event gave the Swiss a change to make their case, according to the Swiss Banking Association, which arranged the meetings, in conjunction with the China Banking Association.

Swiss banks want a swap line between the SNB and the PBOC, and thus for clearings through a Chinese bank based in Switzerland. Switzerland's banking lobby said efforts are underway which could lead to a renminbi-Swiss franc swap line, which would allow renminbi clearing by a Swiss bank.

A spokesman for the Swiss National Bank would not elaborate on the meeting, which was attended by Swiss central bank head Thomas Jordan. A Swiss government spokesman wasn't immediately available for comment.

China has relaxed controls over the last five years to establish the yuan as an international currency of trade and reduce its reliance on other currencies. The yuan is expected to become a so-called reserve currency, meaning it will be stockpiled by central banks, and to be fully convertible into other currencies by 2015. (Reporting By Katharina Bart; Additional reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Larry King)