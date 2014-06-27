UPDATE 1-Swiss host Chinese central bank to discuss renminbi hub plan

(Adds Swiss government comment)
ZURICH, June 27 Switzerland touted its
qualifications to be a hub of renminbi trading on Friday, as its
central bank chief and finance minister hosted People's Bank of
China (PBOC) Governor Zhou Xiaochuan at a private event for
Swiss and Chinese bankers.
Competition is fierce among Europe's major financial centres
to trade in China's currency. Frankfurt and Luxembourg are vying
with London, the favourite of many analysts, and Switzerland is
trying to muscle into the competition.
Friday's event near Zurich, the second day of Chinese-Swiss
meetings on the issue, gave the Swiss a chance to make their
case, according to the Swiss Banking Association, which arranged
the meetings, in conjunction with the China Banking Association.
Swiss banks want a swap line between the Swiss National Bank
(SNB) and the PBOC, and thus for clearings through a Chinese
bank based in Switzerland.
Efforts are under way which could lead to a renminbi-Swiss
franc swap line, allowing renminbi clearing by a Swiss bank,
Switzerland's banking lobby said.
"The Swiss authorities are making every effort to provide
the necessary framework conditions," to shape Switzerland into a
renminbi trading hub, the Swiss government said in a statement
following meetings with Chinese officials including Zhou.
A host of high-profile Swiss bankers including Credit Suisse
Chairman Urs Rohner, Julius Baer Chief
Executive Boris Collardi, and former UBS Chairman
Kaspar Villiger also made Switzerland's case to Chinese
officials.
Representatives of the two countries plan to meet next year
in China, the Swiss government said.
China has relaxed controls over the last five years to
establish the yuan as an international currency of trade and
reduce its reliance on other currencies. The yuan is expected to
become a so-called reserve currency, meaning it will be
stockpiled by central banks, and to be fully convertible into
other currencies by 2015.
Analysts say London looks best placed to become Europe's
main offshore yuan centre given its role as the world's
biggest foreign exchange hub.
