INSIGHT-West raises pressure on neutral Switzerland over Iran

* Oil trade loophole raises concerns-diplomats
* Politicians seek to defend Swiss neutrality
* Exports to Iran fall by 34 percent after sanctions
By Emma Farge
GENEVA, Nov 5 Switzerland's neutrality is being
tested as Brussels and Washington raise pressure over gaps in
sanctions against Iran, in particular measures against its oil
industry.
While Switzerland has replicated the western line on Libyan
and Syrian economic sanctions, it has reasserted its traditional
neutrality over Iran and opted out of some of the measures
passed by Europe and the United States.
Washington and Brussels have severely tightened sanctions on
Iran this year over accusations that Tehran is pursuing nuclear
weapons. Iran says its nuclear programme is peaceful.
The EU imposed a ban on Iranian oil imports that took effect
in July. Both the United States and the European Union have
imposed sanctions on Iran's central bank. New U.S. sanctions
allow the White House to cut off access to the U.S. financial
system by third countries that trade with Iran.
Switzerland says some of the measures simply go too far.
"We are not putting in place, or are applying differently,
sanctions that seem to us to go too far and tend towards 'regime
change'. In particular, that is the issue with the central bank,
financial restrictions and the oil embargo," Foreign Minister
Didier Burkhalter told Reuters.
Since the main U.S. and EU sanctions took effect in July,
Iran's rial currency has tumbled and its oil exports have
fallen, which Washington and Brussels say shows that sanctions
are now having a real effect.
The Swiss government chose not to join the European Union's
embargo on Iranian oil in July and did not add Iran's central
bank to a sanctions list. The gulf widened further in October,
when the EU voted to tighten sanctions again.
Burkhalter declined to comment on whether Switzerland plans
to extend its sanctions this month.
Switzerland's prominence as a commodities trading hub means
that its decision to stay neutral on the EU oil embargo could be
more than symbolic. Geneva alone is responsible for over a third
of global traded crude oil volumes and is home to top trading
houses Vitol, Trafigura and Mercuria.
These firms say they have stopped trading Iranian oil.
Still, some Western diplomats are concerned that Swiss
neutrality could lead to a repeat of events during South African
apartheid when oil traders used Switzerland as a base for
bypassing sanctions.
Switzerland is also home to two Iranian oil firms - Naftiran
Intertrade Company (NICO) and Petro Suisse Intertrade Company -
which both feature on U.S. sanctions lists. NICO, an oil trading
firm owned by the Iranian government, was added to the EU
blacklist in October.
"It's not a secret to say that the United States and the EU
have a problem with Swiss non-alignment. I think it's important
for economic and for symbolic reasons for countries to stand
shoulder to shoulder," said a western diplomatic source.
An EU diplomatic source said that the bloc had "tightened up
the message" to Switzerland and was now "urging" the country to
align with the last set of EU measures.
"Some daylight has emerged between the two systems and that
has raised doubts among some member states," said the source who
requested anonymity. Switzerland is not a member of the EU, but
Brussels can influence Berne policy because of the EU's
importance as a trading partner.
The Alpine country's decision to stay neutral on the EU oil
embargo and the presence of NICO were raised at a meeting in
London in October between Swiss officials responsible for
sanctions policy and British Foreign Office representatives,
according to a third western diplomatic source.
And this summer, the U.S. ambassador in Berne, Donald S.
Beyer, said there was "disappointment" in the U.S. camp that
Switzerland had not matched EU measures on Iran.
DEFENDING NEUTRALITY
Switzerland's neutrality has been useful to Washington: the
Swiss embassy in Tehran has represented U.S. interests in Iran
since 1980, following the Islamic revolution in 1979.
Asked how Switzerland could be expected to both represent
U.S. interests in Tehran and toughen sanctions, one of the
diplomats familiar with the U.S. position said: "Priorities have
to be made. The U.S. priority is getting sanctions right."
Interviews with Swiss government officials point to
ambivalence over sanctions.
The Swiss cabinet did vote to tighten some sanctions against
Iran in January 2011. It held a secret vote on the EU's Iran
sanctions shortly before this year's July embargo deadline, but
that vote was split, resulting in only partial adoption of the
EU package, said a source familiar with Swiss foreign policy.
According to the source, Burkhalter has privately lamented
that mediation between Washington and Tehran had become more
difficult since the Swiss decision to tighten sanctions in
January 2011.
Jacques Neirynck, a member of the Swiss parliament's Foreign
Affairs Committee, said ceding to U.S. pressure on Iran would be
unpopular with voters.
"If the population thinks that we are selling off our
neutrality because of U.S. pressure, that would be a huge
scandal. Neutrality is absolutely fundamental and we can't stray
from that," he told Reuters.
Western powers have already pointed the finger at
Switzerland over its Iran policy in the recent past. In a 2007
official visit to Iran, Micheline Calmy-Rey, who then held the
two posts of Swiss foreign minister and president, helped broker
a 25-year gas contract for Swiss energy company EGL.
A diplomatic cable published on anti-secrecy website
Wikileaks revealed that a U.S. diplomat in Berne raised
"objections" to the deal in a secret meeting with Calmy-Rey.
The U.S. diplomat noted that a failure to end the deal
"would have a severe negative effect on the international
community's efforts to keep the pressure on Tehran to achieve a
diplomatic solution" to the nuclear standoff.
EGL, which has been acquired by Axpo International, has
since suspended the contract.
TRADE SECRETS
It remains unclear what portion of Iran's oil trade, if any,
is now handled out of Switzerland. Since July, the Swiss
government has required all transactions with Iran in the oil
and petrochemical sectors to be reported to the authorities.
Erwin Bollinger, head of export controls and sanctions at
the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO), said
Switzerland had the authority to open up the books of a trading
house suspected of concealing Iran transactions and could bring
charges against it.
SECO rejected a Reuters request for a copy of the list in
September under Switzerland's transparency law. The body cited
commercial secrecy, risks to foreign policy and other factors.
Reuters is appealing the decision.
Industry sources said most Swiss trading houses have stopped
doing business with Iran because of fears of falling foul of
other western sanctions measures and because of difficulties
financing the deals.
The Presidents of the Geneva Trading and Shipping
Association and the Zug Commodity Associations both said they
had not discussed Iran sanctions with the government.
Swiss-based banks active in commodity trade finance, such as
Credit Agricole and Banque Cantonale de Geneve, said
that they had stopped financing Iranian transactions. Trade
finance for food deliveries to Iran is still permitted so long
as this is reported to SECO.
Still, for traders plucky enough to take on the risks of
dealing with Iran, there are opportunities on Swiss soil. One
self-employed oil trader told Reuters on condition of anonymity
that he was trying to structure an oil deal with Iran using the
Swiss loophole. He did not provide details.
"The biggest advantage that Switzerland offers is to niche
traders who will still see the advantages of operating in a
relatively lightly regulated environment," said Benjamin
Knowles, a partner at law firm Clyde & Co. advising commodities
companies.
Swiss reporting requirements do not apply to offshore
branches of trading houses. Matthew Parish, partner at Geneva's
Holman Fenwick Willan, said this opened doors.
"Even if the transactions are reported, authorities aren't
entitled to impose a ban so it's just a list for intelligence
authorities. In contrast to the U.S. and EU systems, the Swiss
regime applies only to Swiss registered entities and doesn't
apply to foreign-owned subsidiaries," said Parish.
The matter was raised by a group of seven Socialist Party
politicians in parliament, and the Swiss cabinet is due to reply
later this month on a proposal to extend the Iran reporting
requirements to cover offshore branches of oil trading firms.
In September, Swiss-based top oil trader Vitol confirmed in
response to a Reuters article that it had bought Iranian fuel
oil via a Bahraini subsidiary this summer but said it has since
stopped trading with Iran.
EXPORT PINCH
Even with its lighter version of sanctions on Iran,
Switzerland's international exports have suffered, heaping pain
on industries already hurting from the strong Swiss Franc.
Its exports to Iran including machinery, pharmaceuticals and
watches were down by around 34 percent to 311 million Swiss
Francs ($330.99 million)in the first eight months of this year,
SECO said. Ironically, U.S. trade with Iran over the same period
jumped by nearly a third to $199.5 million, chiefly because of
grain sales, the Census Bureau said in October.
Switzerland has also blocked 35 million Swiss Francs ($37.25
million) in Iranian assets.
And while two Iranian oil companies, NICO and Petro Suisse,
have so far escaped Swiss sanctions, another Swiss-based Iranian
oil and gas services company, Pearl Energy, was added to a Swiss
sanctions list last November.
Corporate registration documents show that the
Lausanne-based firm went into liquidation earlier this year. The
company did not reply to a request for comment.
Swiss industry sources previously involved with Iranian
deals said fears of legal issues had caused them to cancel
business with Iran, even where still permitted.
"Even with instruction books for machines in Iran I need
special permission," said Rolf Muster, Chief Executive of
Schaublin, a Swiss machine tools manufacturer.
"Now I won't even send a screw."