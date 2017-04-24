Lonza to replace Actelion in Swiss blue-chip index -stock exchange

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 24
ZURICH, April 24 Drug ingredients maker Lonza will replace biotech company Actelion in Switzerland's blue-chip SMI stock index, the Swiss stock exchange said on Monday.
The change will take effect on May 3, Switzerland's SIX exchange said in a statement.
U.S. healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson is buying Actelion in a $30 billion all-cash deal. Analysts had considered Lonza the favourite to replace Actelion ahead of the likes of construction chemicals specialist Sika and hearing aid maker Sonova. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Adrian Croft)
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.