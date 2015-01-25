Austria FinMin says expects Swiss franc to weaken in longer term

VIENNA Jan 25 Switzerland cannot allow its
currency to remain at its current heady levels against the euro
over the longer term because it will be too damaging for the
Swiss economy, Austria's finance minister was quoted on Sunday
as saying.
The Swiss National Bank (SNB) jolted global financial
markets this month when it removed its cap on the Swiss franc,
leading the currency to gain as much as 40 percent against the
euro.
Franc loans have been popular in parts of central and
eastern Europe because of their low interest rates and the Swiss
currency's sharp appreciation has given a headache to borrowers
in countries from Poland to Croatia.
Wealthy Austria, which banned many foreign currency loans in
2008, has been less affected by the Swiss currency move. But the
removal of the cap means more costly debt servicing for some
151,000 households who hold a total 29 billion euros ($32.5
billion) in Swiss franc-denominated loans.
"For Austrians who have loans in francs this means they have
around 20 to 25 percent more debt," the Oesterreich newspaper
quoted Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling as saying.
"I don't think that the franc will stay this high in the
long term because Switzerland can't afford it. Exports get too
expensive and tourism will drop," Schelling said.
He did not say how he expected Switzerland to rein in its
currency.
Austrians and municipalities such as Vienna with Swiss franc
loans would have been "well advised" to get out of them earlier
and should learn for the future, Schelling said.
The franc, which stood at 1.20 to the euro before the SNB
removed the cap, closed at 0.987 on Friday.
($1 = 0.8924 euros)
(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Gareth Jones)