Austrian fin min rules out forced conversion of FX loans

VIENNA Jan 29 Austria will not adopt measures that help holders of foreign-currency loans absorb losses from the Swiss franc's surge against the euro, Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling said on Thursday.

There is a "very clear no that it will come to a law like in Hungary or Croatia. Such a thing is not under consideration," the ministry quoted him as saying during a trip to the western province of Vorarlberg.

He said forced currency conversions into euro loans would penalise consumers who had already made the switch, as authorities have urged. Nearly a fifth of all households loans in Austria are in foreign currency, 96 percent of them in Swiss francs, according to central bank data. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)