Poland's Millennium: credit portfolio safe amid Swiss franc surge

WARSAW Jan 16 Bank Millennium, a
Polish unit of Portugal's Millennium BCP, does not
expect a drop in quality of its credit portfolio due to the
surge in the Swiss franc against the zloty, the lender's
spokesman said on Friday.
"Considering the experiences from 2008 and 2012, when the
Swiss franc's exchange rate was above 4 zlotys, we are assuming
that similarly there will not be any damage to the quality of
our mortgage portfolio," Wojciech Kaczorowski was quoted as
saying by ISBnews agency.
"We are not planning to create any additional reserves to
cover this portfolio," he added.
Polish lenders, which used to offer mortgage loans in
francs, may take the biggest hit in central Europe from the
Swiss National Bank's sudden move to scrap its cap on the franc
on Thursday.
