REFILE-Strong franc to affect Swiss banks' profitability- Julius Baer CEO

BERNE Jan 20 The Swiss National Bank's decision
to scrap its currency cap will likely hit profitability at many
of Switzerland's wealth managers and could speed up
consolidation in the industry, the head of one the country's
biggest banks said on Tuesday.
Switzerland's central bank stunned markets last week when it
ended a three-year-old currency cap on the value of the Swiss
franc against the euro, sending the currency soaring against the
euro.
Julius Baer Chief Executive Boris Collardi said
the strong franc would be a concern for many of Switzerland's
private banks, which earn the majority of their revenue in
foreign currencies.
"Therefore this will directly affect the profitability of
Swiss institutions if we don't do anything," Collardi, said at
an event in Berne, speaking in his capacity as chairman of the
Association of Swiss Asset and Wealth Management Banks.
Collardi said the SNB's decision would result in higher
cost-income ratios for some banks, placing added pressure on
institutions to merge, sell up or shut down.
He said it was very possible that, over the next five years,
this would result in there being about 100 wealth management
institutions in Switzerland.
The number of private banks in Switzerland has already
shrunk by 24 percent between 2005 and 2013 to 139 institutions,
according to a slide presentation by Collardi, as pressure on
margins, increasing regulatory costs and the end of Swiss
banking secrecy push the market to consolidate.
Julius Baer, Switzerland's third largest listed bank, said
on Monday that it did not suffer any losses soon after the SNB's
decision to abandon its cap on the franc.
