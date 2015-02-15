Swiss banks trade Zurich's costly charm for Polish provinces

* UBS, Credit Suisse expand off-shoring centres in Poland
* Swiss banks must cut costs after surge in value of franc
* Polish staff around half cost of peers in Switzerland
By Marcin Goclowski and Wojciech Zurawski
WARSAW/KRAKOW, Feb 15 Swiss financial titans UBS
and Credit Suisse are expanding
their operations in provincial Poland in a cost-saving drive
made more urgent by the surge in the value of the Swiss franc.
Economic imperatives are forcing the banks to transfer some
of their functions to cheaper locations and swap lakeside
Zurich, with its streets lined with luxury boutiques, for the
rougher-edged charm of Krakow and Wroclaw.
Even before the Swiss central bank abandoned its cap on the
currency in January, the cost of taking on someone in Poland was
just 50 to 60 percent as much as hiring an equivalent employee
in Switzerland, according to two industry sources.
But since the cap was removed, the savings from shifting
operations eastwards have become even bigger. Poland's zloty has
fallen 11.6 percent against the Swiss franc since Jan. 15.
UBS is planning to open what it described as a "new business
solution centre" in the southwestern Polish city of Wroclaw,
according to an advertisement it posted on LinkedIn looking for
a manager there.
Dariusz Ostrowski, chief executive of the Agency for the
Development of the Wroclaw Conurbation, said UBS was considering
a city-centre location. A spokeswoman for UBS in Zurich declined
to comment.
Wroclaw is a far cry from Zurich, where UBS has its main
headquarters on the Bahnhofstrasse, lined with Dior and Prada
boutiques and shops selling 20,000 euro ($22,800) watches.
Wroclaw has a medieval market square but the most prominent
international brands are the likes of fast food chain KFC and
fashion store H&M.
Reuters has not found evidence that UBS and Credit Suisse
are moving operations east directly in response to the surge in
the Swiss franc, as both had already begun that process earlier.
Credit Suisse has offshoring operations in Wroclaw, several
Indian cities and Raleigh, North Carolina. UBS has centres in
Krakow, Shanghai and Nashville, Tennessee.
However, the rise in the Swiss franc makes the economics of
offshoring even more attractive.
"The ... bank is making very big savings here," said an
employee at Credit Suisse's offshoring centre in Wroclaw.
"The pay for a similar job is at least twice as much in
London," said the employee, who was speaking on condition of
anonymity because he is not authorised to speak to the media.
"We have 3,000 people here now and I am hearing in the
company that it will go up to about 5,000 .... IT, HR,
operations and finance processes are being shifted to Wroclaw,
mainly from London and Zurich."
A Credit Suisse spokeswoman in London said the company did
not disclose concrete figures on expansion plans.
Credit Suisse is trying to make overall cost savings of 200
million francs by the end of 2017 and has said it will move more
jobs to lower-cost locations. UBS, seeking to
cut costs by 1 billion francs, has said it has similar plans for
offshoring
At the end of last year, UBS added 500 employees at its
Krakow operations centre, bringing the total there to 1,300
people, said local company spokeswoman Malgorzata Szoka. She
said another 700 people work for UBS in Krakow via third party
companies.
Many of the UBS staff work at a business park in Zabierzow,
in open countryside on the edge of Krakow. A train station was
built there to bring in workers from the city centre, but the
growth has been so fast that in the rush hour passengers have to
jostle to get on board.
