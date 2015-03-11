版本:
Polish MinFin: too early to assess solutions to CHF loans problems

WARSAW, March 11 Is is too early to assess the costs of the solutions Poland-based banks proposed to help holders of Swiss franc-denominated mortgages, Poland's Finance Minister Mateusz Szczurek said on Wednesday.

Polish banks are to set up special funds, mostly to help holders of Swiss franc-denominated mortgages, who suffered a sharp increase in monthly installments after the recent franc surge, the Polish banking association said earlier on Wednesday.

"It is too early to declare support for this or any other proposal," Szczurek said.

He added that the current zloty levels do not pose any threat to Polish economic growth. (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski and Marcin Goettig; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko)
