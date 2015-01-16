UPDATE 1-Asia FX brokers hit hard by Swiss franc shock, regulators probe

(Adds comments from banks and brokers, details of losses)
By Elzio Barreto
HONG KONG Jan 16 Some retail foreign exchange
brokers and trading houses in Asia have been hit by massive
losses from Swiss National Bank's (SNB) sudden move to abandon a
cap on its currency that led to heavy volatility, with one even
being forced to close.
Regulators in New Zealand and Hong Kong said on Friday they
were looking into the situation of brokers and banks trading the
Swiss franc, following reports of the volatility and losses.
The Swiss currency surged as much as 30 percent to a high of
0.8500 franc per euro after the SNB suddenly
ditched its commitment to cap the franc at 1.20 per euro on
Thursday.
The surprise move caused New Zealand foreign exchange dealer
Global Brokers NZ Ltd to close due to hefty losses incurred from
the volatility.
New Zealand's Financial Market Authority (FMA) said it would
"be seeking assurances that the client funds have been protected
and segregated" after Global Brokers said it sustained a total
loss of operating capital.
BROKER WOES
FXCM Inc, one of the biggest platforms catering to
online and retail traders of currencies, said it may be in
breach of some regulatory capital requirements after its clients
suffered $225 million of losses.
"We are following up with the banks on their practice in
this regard including the relevant governing terms and
conditions to understand the implication, if any, but we would
not comment on the situation of individual banks," the Hong Kong
Monetary Authority (HKMA) said in an emailed statement.
Foreign exchange broker OANDA said in a statement it "will
pardon our clients' negative account balances associated with
this market event" and vowed not to "re-quote or amend" clients'
trades on the Swiss currency.
"Today's events are sure to trigger broker consolidation,
which as an extremely well capitalized broker, interests us
greatly," OANDA added.
OANDA's move contrasted to Denmark's Saxo Bank, one of the
biggest players in retail foreign exchange trading, which said
late on Thursday it would potentially set different rates for
its clients' transactions.
Meanwhile, Hong Kong media reported clients of HSBC Holdings
were able to buy the Swiss currency at below-market
rates for several hours through its online system, making
several thousand dollars in profits on the trades.
HSBC said online foreign exchange trading for the Swiss
franc "is currently operating normally and we will investigate
reports that customers could trade at old rates initially after
the cap was lifted."
(Additional reporting by Michelle Chen in Hong Kong and Lincoln
Feast in Sydney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)