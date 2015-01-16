WRAPUP 3-Swiss franc shock shuts some FX brokers; regulators move in

(Recasts, adds Barclays, details of losses)
LONDON Jan 16 The Swiss franc shock
reverberated through currency trading firms on Friday, dealing
the heaviest blows to those catering for small-scale retail
clients and forcing regulators to take a closer look at the
sector.
Some major banks also lost out when the Swiss National Bank
lifted its cap on the franc without warning on Thursday,
including Britain's Barclays which lost "tens of
millions" of dollars, an industry source said.
However, the scale of losses in the much smaller retail
sector raised questions about its role in the high-octane world
of foreign exchange.
In the past 15 years, retail currency trading has grown
quickly, attracting individuals staking their own money with
long trading hours, low transaction costs and the ability to
take on huge risks for a relatively small sum.
Retail currency trade makes up nearly 4 percent of daily
spot turnover of nearly $2 trillion, the latest survey from the
Bank of International Settlements shows, having grown from
almost nothing in the 1990s.
This small share means the sector poses limited risk to the
financial system but retail brokers are much more vulnerable to
big losses than banks.
Retail broker Alpari UK filed for insolvency on Friday.
The move "caused by the SNB's unexpected policy reversal of
capping the Swiss franc against the euro has resulted in
exceptional volatility and extreme lack of liquidity," Alpari,
the shirt sponsor of English Premier League soccer club West
Ham, said in a statement.
"This has resulted in the majority of clients sustaining
losses which exceeded their account equity. Where a client
cannot cover this loss, it is passed on to us. This has forced
Alpari (UK) Limited to confirm that it has entered into
insolvency."
Online trading-services provider London Capital Group
Holding put its franc-related losses at up to 1.7
million pounds ($2.6 million).
Regulators in New Zealand, Hong Kong, Britain and the United
States said they were checking on brokers and banks after
reports of volatility and losses.
The franc surged as much as 40 percent to a high of 0.8500
per euro after the Swiss central bank lifted its
1.20 per euro cap.
New Zealand foreign exchange dealer Global Brokers NZ Ltd
closed due to hefty losses. The national Financial Market
Authority said it would "be seeking assurances that the client
funds have been protected and segregated".
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority said it was "following up
with the banks on their practice in this regard ... to
understand the implication, if any, but we would not comment on
the situation of individual banks."
Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said it was talking to
Alpari, while the U.S. National Futures Association said it was
monitoring the foreign exchange brokers it oversees.
BROKER WOES, REGULATORY POWERS
New York-listed FXCM Inc, one of the biggest
platforms catering to online and retail traders of currencies,
said it may be in breach of some regulatory capital requirements
after its clients suffered $225 million of losses.
Its shares did not open in regular trading after having
fallen nearly 90 percent in pre-market hours.
Canada-based foreign exchange broker OANDA said in a
statement it "will pardon our clients' negative account balances
associated with this market event" and would not "re-quote or
amend" clients' trades on the Swiss currency.
But Denmark's Saxo Bank, one of the biggest players in
retail foreign exchange trading, said late on Thursday it would
potentially set different rates for its clients' transactions.
Saxo Bank's chief financial officer Steen Blaafalk told
Reuters some clients had suffered losses, but the bank was well
capitalised. Retail investors, some of whom face huge losses,
protested when Saxo said on Thursday it might set different
rates for transactions.
Lawyers said this could be contested.
"I think there will be litigation and disputes over
automatic close outs," said a financial services lawyer.
Hong Kong media reported clients of HSBC Holdings
were able to buy the Swiss currency at below-market rates for
several hours through its online system, making several thousand
dollars in profits on the trades.
HSBC said online foreign exchange trading for the Swiss
franc "is currently operating normally and we will investigate
reports that customers could trade at old rates initially after
the cap was lifted."
