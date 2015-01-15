版本:
Erste says Swiss franc rise has no impact on Hungary loans

VIENNA Jan 15 Austrian lender Erste Group said the Swiss franc's sharp rise posed no problems for its loan business in Hungary, where many borrowers had taken out foreign-currency mortgages in the Swiss currency. The conversion rate for franc loans into Hungarian forints had already been set, a spokeswoman noted.

It was still looking into the potential impact from franc-denominated loans in Austria.

Swiss franc loans made up 96 percent of the 25.7 billion euros ($30.09 billion) in foreign-currency loans that Austrian households held at the end of September.

(Reporting by Angelika Gruber, Editing by Michael Shields)
