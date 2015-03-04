Swiss government has not asked for new currency cap on Sfr-spokesman

ZURICH, March 4 The Swiss government has not asked the Switzerland's central bank to introduce a new currency cap on the value of the Swiss franc, a spokesman for the government said on Wednesday.
"The government has made no demand for a currency cap," a government spokesman said.
Swiss newspaper Handelszeitung had reported earlier that the country's finance and economy ministers said the central bank should consider a new cap on the value of the Swiss franc.
A spokesman for the Swiss National Bank declined to comment on the report. Representatives for the Swiss finance and economy ministries were not immediately able to comment.
(Reporting By Joshua Franklin)
更多 瑞士市场报道
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on on Jan 23
ZURICH, Jan 23 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday.
SGS says 2016 profit 543 mln Sfr, announces 250 mln Sfr share buyback
ZURICH, Jan 23 Testing and inspection firm SGS on Monday posted an unexpected fall in full-year net profit and said it is on course to meet revenue growth projected in the company's 2020 strategic plan.