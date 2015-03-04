版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 3月 4日 星期三 23:54 BJT

Swiss government has not asked for new currency cap on Sfr-spokesman

ZURICH, March 4 The Swiss government has not asked the Switzerland's central bank to introduce a new currency cap on the value of the Swiss franc, a spokesman for the government said on Wednesday.

"The government has made no demand for a currency cap," a government spokesman said.

Swiss newspaper Handelszeitung had reported earlier that the country's finance and economy ministers said the central bank should consider a new cap on the value of the Swiss franc.

A spokesman for the Swiss National Bank declined to comment on the report. Representatives for the Swiss finance and economy ministries were not immediately able to comment.

(Reporting By Joshua Franklin)

