UPDATE 1-SNB's Jordan says talk of end to franc cap 'premature'

ZURICH Nov 2 The Swiss National Bank's cap on the franc of 1.20 per euro remains the right policy tool for now and talk of dropping it is premature, Chairman Thomas Jordan said in a newspaper on Friday.

"The lifetime of the cap depends on international economic developments," he was quoted as saying by Swiss daily Le Temps. The complete interview appears in Saturday's edition of the newspaper.

After investors flooded into the Swiss franc to seek refuge from the debt crisis in the euro zone, the SNB capped its rise last September to safeguard the Swiss economy against deflation and a recession.

As the crisis churns on, the cap has come under rising pressure by anxious investors, forcing the SNB to inject huge sums to make it stick. The SNB's forex reserves have now ballooned to nearly 70 percent of annual output, prompting questions as to how long the SNB can sustain the limit.

Yet an easing of market tension in the euro zone in September has seen the franc weaken towards 1.21 per euro, stemming the need for the SNB to intervene and allowing it to diversify out of euros.

On Wednesday, the SNB reported a hefty nine-month profit and showed it trimmed euro holdings in favour of dollars and sterling in its huge foreign exchange reserves built up to weaken the franc.

Jordan also hit back at a report by ratings agency Standard & Poor's saying the SNB's buying of euro assets had helped to push down yields on "core" euro zone bonds.

"The term manipulation is completely incorrect. We pursue a legitimate policy," Jordan said.

The bulk of the SNB's foreign currency reserves are held in highly-rated government debt. It increased its equity holdings to 12 percent from 10 percent during the third quarter. (Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by John Stonestreet)