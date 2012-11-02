UPDATE 1-SNB's Jordan says talk of end to franc cap 'premature'

(Adds detail)
ZURICH Nov 2 The Swiss National Bank's cap on
the franc of 1.20 per euro remains the right policy tool for now
and talk of dropping it is premature, Chairman Thomas Jordan
said in a newspaper on Friday.
"The lifetime of the cap depends on international economic
developments," he was quoted as saying by Swiss daily Le Temps.
After investors flooded into the Swiss franc to seek refuge
from the debt crisis in the euro zone, the SNB capped its rise
last September to safeguard the Swiss economy against deflation
and a recession.
As the crisis churns on, the cap has come under rising
pressure by anxious investors, forcing the SNB to inject huge
sums to make it stick. The SNB's forex reserves have now
ballooned to nearly 70 percent of annual output, prompting
questions as to how long the SNB can sustain the limit.
Yet an easing of market tension in the euro zone in
September has seen the franc weaken towards 1.21 per euro,
stemming the need for the SNB to intervene and allowing it to
diversify out of euros.
On Wednesday, the SNB reported a hefty nine-month profit and
showed it trimmed euro holdings in favour of dollars and
sterling in its huge foreign exchange reserves built up to
weaken the franc.
Jordan also hit back at a report by ratings agency Standard
& Poor's saying the SNB's buying of euro assets had helped to
push down yields on "core" euro zone bonds.
"The term manipulation is completely incorrect. We pursue a
legitimate policy," Jordan said.
The bulk of the SNB's foreign currency reserves are held in
highly-rated government debt. It increased its equity holdings
to 12 percent from 10 percent during the third quarter.
