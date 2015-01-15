版本:
2015年 1月 15日

Poland's c.bank says banking sector safe despite Swiss franc surge

WARSAW Jan 15 Poland's central bank said on Thursday that Polish banks are stable and resistant to external shocks including currency volatility.

"The National Bank of Poland is closely watching and analysing the situation on the FX market. The Swiss franc's significant appreciation against the zloty is not connected with the economic situation and Poland's macroeconomic fundamentals," it said. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe)
