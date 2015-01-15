Poland's No.1 bank says Swiss franc rise will not harm results

WARSAW Jan 15 The head of strategy at Poland's biggest bank by assets, PKO BP, said on Thursday the surge in the Swiss franc against the zloty will not affect the bank's results and that the whole sector in Poland is strong enough to withstand the blow.

"The present zloty weakening against the franc should not negatively influence the bank's results. The bank is equipped with adequate liquidity and capital to absorb these kind of changes," Pawel Borys told Reuters.

Borys also said that the Polish banking sector is strong enough to withstand the Swiss franc's appreciation. On Thursday the franc rose to 4.2 zlotys from 3.6 zlotys on Wednesday.

However Borys also said that if the zloty falls to around 5 zlotys per franc for a longer period it could create problems for the sector. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe)