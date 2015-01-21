Credit Suisse says trading results positive following SNB move

BRIEF-Delcath Q1 loss per share $0.25
* Delcath systems - anticipates cash remaining in controlled accounts after transaction will be sufficient to fund operating activities through end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH Jan 21 Credit Suisse said on Wednesday that it had not made losses trading foreign exchange after Switzerland's central bank suddenly abandoned a currency cap last week, causing a surge in the Swiss franc.
"Credit Suisse has recorded positive trading results over the period following the Swiss National Bank announcement, not having suffered any material trading losses relating to the foreign exchange volatility," the Zurich-based bank said in a statement.
Credit Suisse had said earlier this week that earnings remained just as vulnerable to forex moves as it had said in September. (Reporting By Katharina Bart. Editing by Jane Merriman)
* Corvus Pharmaceuticals and Monash University enter into exclusive license agreement for novel immuno-oncology program
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: