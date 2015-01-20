Credit Suisse sees little impact on capital ratios from SNB move

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
ZURICH Jan 20 Credit Suisse said recent currency volatility, caused by the Swiss National Bank's (SNB) decision to scrap its currency cap, would not materially impact its capital ratios.
"In terms of capital ... our policy is to hedge the capital allocated to our non-Swiss based activities," the Zurich-based bank said in a statement. "Accordingly, this currency volatility has not materially impacted our capital ratios."
At the end of the third quarter last year, Credit Suisse had bolstered a major capital ratio to 9.8 percent, within striking distance of a 10 percent year-end target.
Switzerland's central bank shocked financial markets last week by scrapping the three-year-old cap, sending the currency soaring against the euro.
Credit Suisse, Switzerland's second-biggest bank after UBS , said its currency sensitivities had remained broadly unchanged since the third quarter last year.
The SNB's decision has led Credit Suisse to start charging institutional and large corporate clients for Swiss franc accounts.
Smaller rival Julius Baer said on Monday it did not suffer any losses soon after the SNB's decision to abandon the currency ceiling. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by David Holmes)
