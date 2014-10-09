版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 10月 9日 星期四 17:47 BJT

SNB's Danthine says negative rates not part of base scenario

MARTIGNY, Switzerland Oct 9 The Swiss National Bank will defend its cap on the Swiss franc with the utmost determination, but does not include the use of negative interest rates in its base scenario, its vice-chairman said on Thursday.

"(Negative rates) do not make up part of our principle scenario," Jean-Pierre Danthine said in Martigny, Switzerland.

"The cap is applied with total determination in the current conditions," he said.

In September, the SNB said it would introduce further steps immediately, if necessary, to protect its three-year-old cap on the Swiss franc at 1.20 per euro. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐