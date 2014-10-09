SNB's Danthine says negative rates not part of base scenario

MARTIGNY, Switzerland Oct 9 The Swiss National
Bank will defend its cap on the Swiss franc with the utmost
determination, but does not include the use of negative interest
rates in its base scenario, its vice-chairman said on Thursday.
"(Negative rates) do not make up part of our principle
scenario," Jean-Pierre Danthine said in Martigny, Switzerland.
"The cap is applied with total determination in the current
conditions," he said.
In September, the SNB said it would introduce further steps
immediately, if necessary, to protect its three-year-old cap on
the Swiss franc at 1.20 per euro.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin)