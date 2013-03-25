SNB franc cap to remain while euro zone shaky-Danthine

MORGES, Switzerland, March 25 The Swiss National
Bank will keep the lid on the franc at 1.20 per euro as long as
the euro zone remains unstable, vice-chairman Jean-Pierre
Danthine said on Monday.
"An exit is not thinkable until there is much more clarity
about the euro zone situation," Danthine said at an event in the
western Swiss town of Morges.
"As long as fear remains in the stomachs of investors then a
tendency for appreciation will be present," he said.
"The franc remains strong... the exchange rate is not
optimal, but it's bearable."
The SNB imposed the cap on the franc in September 2011 to
prevent deflation and a recession, after investors seeking
sanctuary from the euro zone crisis pushed the currency's value
up by a quarter in just a few months.
The franc has risen against the euro in recent weeks after
an inconclusive election in Italy and due to the crisis over
wrangling by Cyprus to rescue its banking sector.
(Reporting by Tom Miles, writing by Emma Thomasson; editing by
Ron Askew)