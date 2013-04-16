Swiss National Bank's Danthine warns of challenge reversing Swiss credit boom

GENEVA, April 16 Switzerland faces a big challenge as it tries to halt a lending boom that could all too easily turn to a crash, Swiss National Bank Vice Chairman Jean-Pierre Danthine said on Tuesday.

"The critical question is: Could such a reversal happen smoothly, or in other words, is a soft landing possible? International experience suggests this is a significant challenge," he said, according to a prepared text of a speech to the Graduate Institute of Geneva.

In his speech, Danthine said Switzerland had experienced a persistent increase in real estate prices since 2000 and rising household lending relative to gross domestic product in the past five years.

Historical experience showed that such a twin development constituted "the prime advance indicator of financial instability", he said.

"The large increase in leverage, presumably of a cyclical nature, the elevated property prices and the evidence of high risk appetite translate for the Swiss economy into a state of high vulnerability requiring caution and the exercise of responsibility by all concerned."

Switzerland's average annual credit growth of nearly 4 percent in the past few years could possibly be explained by structural factors, but that was unlikely to be true of a recent acceleration in lending, which had brought the credit-to-GDP ratio to a record of about 170 percent, he said.

The SNB, meanwhile, cannot easily resort to an interest rate hike to rein in lending because that would clash with its efforts to restrain the value of the Swiss franc, which it has capped at 1.20 euros since September 2011.

Instead, Switzerland sought to dampen the housing market in February by ordering banks to increase the amount of capital they hold as backing for residential mortgages.

(Reporting by Tom Miles. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)