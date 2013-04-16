UPDATE 1-Swiss National Bank's Danthine warns of challenge reversing Swiss credit boom

* Danthine sees threat from rising house prices coupled with
By Tom Miles and Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, April 16 Switzerland faces a challenge
as it tries to halt a lending boom that could easily turn to a
crash, Swiss National Bank Vice Chairman Jean-Pierre Danthine
said on Tuesday.
"The critical question is: Could such a reversal happen
smoothly, or in other words, is a soft landing possible?
International experience suggests this is a significant
challenge," he said, according to a prepared text of a speech to
the Graduate Institute of Geneva.
In his speech, Danthine said Switzerland had experienced a
persistent increase in real estate prices since 2000 and rising
household lending relative to gross domestic product in the past
five years.
Historical experience showed that such a twin development
constituted "the prime advance indicator of financial
instability", he said.
"The large increase in leverage, presumably of a cyclical
nature, the elevated property prices and the evidence of high
risk appetite translate for the Swiss economy into a state of
high vulnerability requiring caution and the exercise of
responsibility by all concerned."
Switzerland's average annual credit growth of nearly 4
percent in the past few years could be explained by structural
factors, but that was unlikely to be true of a recent
acceleration in lending, which had brought the credit-to-GDP
ratio to a record of about 170 percent, he said.
The SNB, meanwhile, cannot easily resort to an interest rate
hike to rein in lending because that would clash with its
efforts to restrain the value of the Swiss franc, which it has
capped at 1.20 euros since September 2011.
Instead, Switzerland sought to dampen the housing market in
February by ordering banks to increase the amount of capital
they hold as backing for residential mortgages. The measure will
take effect in September, and could be ratcheted up.
"We have activated it at 1 percent so it is significantly
below what could be done," Danthine said. But he said it was too
early to say what effect the policy would have.
"We don't have complete data for even the first quarter."
In answer to a question, Danthine said that another possible
option for the bank - although only a one-time instrument -
would be to change the rules on tax deductibility to stop the
government effectively subsidising the mortgage market.
Danthine declined to use the word "bubble" to describe the
housing market, saying that calling a bubble would be
"adventurous". But he said the price of apartments was now above
its equilibrium level, while family houses were less obviously
over-priced.
"What we see clearly is the dynamic is not sustainable," he
said.
