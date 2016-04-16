SNB could have better explained temporary nature of cap -Danthine in paper

ZURICH, April 16 Switzerland's central bank
could have done more to prepare financial markets for the
removal of its franc cap, the Swiss National Bank's
vice-chairman at the time told a Swiss newspaper.
The January 2015 announcement that the SNB was ending its
policy to cap the franc at 1.20 per euro stunned financial
markets, especially as then-SNB Vice-Chairman Jean-Pierre
Danthine had said days earlier the minimum exchange rate must
remain the cornerstone of the SNB's monetary policy.
"Perhaps one regret: we could have been better at
explaining, by insisting more on the temporary nature of the
minimum exchange rate or on the fact that no one would be
warned," Danthine was quoted as saying by Le Temps in an
interview published in Saturday.
"But it's complicated to do that without implying that the
end was near. Anything that weakened the minimum exchange rate
would come back at us in the form of (currency market)
speculation," said Danthine, who since leaving the SNB at the
end of June last year has been lecturing at universities.
After the decision to end the minimum exchange rate sent
Switzerland's currency soaring, the SNB's policies of negative
interest rates and foreign currency purchases have helped
stabilise the franc at a more tolerable level for
exporters.
However, the SNB has still described the currency as
significantly overvalued.
