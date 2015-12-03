版本:
SNB declines comment on ECB rate decision or market intervention

ZURICH Dec 3 A spokesman for the Swiss National Bank declined to comment on the European Central Bank's decision on Thursday to cut its deposit rate.

The spokesman also declined to comment on possible SNB intervention in the currency market to weaken the Swiss franc, which the SNB has repeatedly described as "significantly overvalued".

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)

