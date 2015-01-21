Swiss govt says programme to support economy "not appropriate"

ZURICH Jan 21 The Swiss government does not
consider it appropriate to launch a programme to support
Switzerland's economy and domestic demand after the central bank
abandoned its currency cap last week, the economy minister said
on Wednesday.
The Swiss National Bank upended financial markets by
scrapping a three-year-old cap on the franc, sending the
currency soaring against the euro and stoking fears for
Switzerland's export-driven economy.
"We should only start discussing such a programme if
Switzerland were to approach a recession. This is, however, at
present definitely not the case," Economy Minister Johann
Schneider-Ammann told a press conference in Berne.
Schneider-Ammann echoed comments by Swiss officials on
Sunday, who sought to reassure the country the SNB's decision
would not destabilise the economy just before the European
Central Bank could announce a massive bond-buying programme.
(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian and Caroline Copley; Editing by
Toby Chopra)