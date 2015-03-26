Swiss economy to grow by 0.2 pct in 2015, KOF predicts

ZURICH, March 26 The Swiss KOF institute expects the Swiss economy to grow by 0.2 percent in 2015 and by 1 percent in 2016 despite the surge in Switzerland's currency.

"Exporters in particular are feeling the effects of the strong franc," KOF economists said in a statement on Thursday. "Due to falling prices and consumer tourism, private consumption is initially holding up well."

KOF economists had previously forecast Switzerland's economy to contract this year as the uncapped Swiss franc's surge makes the country's exports more expensive and lower crude prices hit oil trading activity. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Thomas Atkins)