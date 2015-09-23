UPDATE 1-Swiss government backs SNB in campaign to weaken franc

(Adds further comment from economy minister)
ZURICH, Sept 23 The Swiss government sees the
country's central bank working towards bringing the Swiss franc
to purchasing power parity, which is well above 1.20 francs per
euro, Switzerland's economy minister told parliament on
Wednesday.
The export-reliant economy had to absorb a surge in the
franc's value after the Swiss National Bank in January abruptly
abandoned its cap of 1.20 francs per euro, saying it had become
too expensive to maintain. The euro now trades at around 1.0850
francs.
In a debate about the currency's strength, Minister Johann
Schneider-Ammann said the SNB was working towards bringing the
franc towards a more even price relationship with the euro.
"This journey is not yet finished, as purchasing power
remains significantly above 1.20 Swiss francs per euro," he
said, adding that it could "take a long time" to hit purchasing
power parity.
Schneider-Ammann said the government remained confident in
the independent SNB, which last week signalled it will keep
interest rates negative for the foreseeable future and was not
targeting a specific exchange rate for the "significantly
overvalued" franc against the euro.
Switzerland skirted an anticipated recession in the first
half of 2015 but Schneider-Ammann said the Alpine nation's
economy still had full brakes on.
The strong franc is also weighing on prices and
Schneider-Ammann said Switzerland faced a certain risk of
deflation. The SNB is forecasting deflation for 2015 and 2016.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin and John Miller; Editing by
Michael Shields)