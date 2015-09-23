UPDATE 1-Swiss government backs SNB in campaign to weaken franc

(Adds further comment from economy minister)

ZURICH, Sept 23 The Swiss government sees the country's central bank working towards bringing the Swiss franc to purchasing power parity, which is well above 1.20 francs per euro, Switzerland's economy minister told parliament on Wednesday.

The export-reliant economy had to absorb a surge in the franc's value after the Swiss National Bank in January abruptly abandoned its cap of 1.20 francs per euro, saying it had become too expensive to maintain. The euro now trades at around 1.0850 francs.

In a debate about the currency's strength, Minister Johann Schneider-Ammann said the SNB was working towards bringing the franc towards a more even price relationship with the euro.

"This journey is not yet finished, as purchasing power remains significantly above 1.20 Swiss francs per euro," he said, adding that it could "take a long time" to hit purchasing power parity.

Schneider-Ammann said the government remained confident in the independent SNB, which last week signalled it will keep interest rates negative for the foreseeable future and was not targeting a specific exchange rate for the "significantly overvalued" franc against the euro.

Switzerland skirted an anticipated recession in the first half of 2015 but Schneider-Ammann said the Alpine nation's economy still had full brakes on.

The strong franc is also weighing on prices and Schneider-Ammann said Switzerland faced a certain risk of deflation. The SNB is forecasting deflation for 2015 and 2016. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin and John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)