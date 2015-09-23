Swiss economy minister says SNB working to weaken franc

ZURICH, Sept 23 The Swiss government sees the
country's central bank working towards bringing the Swiss franc
to purchasing power parity, which is well above 1.20 francs per
euro, Switzerland's economy minister told parliament on
Wednesday.
"The government acknowledges that the Swiss National Bank is
working hard to resolve the purchasing power relationship with
respect to main markets in the European Union, and with them the
euro, so that the we travel in the direction of purchasing power
parity," Minister Johann Schneider-Ammann said. "This journey is
not yet finished, as purchasing power remains significantly
above 1.20 Swiss francs per euro."
Schneider-Ammann said the government remained confident in
the independent SNB, which last week signalled it will keep
interest rates negative for the foreseeable future and was not
targeting a specific exchange rate for the "significantly
overvalued" franc against the euro.
The euro now trades at around 1.0850 francs.
