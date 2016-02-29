SNB could lower negative rate threshold, but economists wary

ZURICH Feb 29 Any moves by the Swiss National Bank to charge penalties on more of the commercial bank deposits it holds might well turn sour, economists believe, triggering a political backlash rather than putting a lid on the soaring franc.

SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan said on Saturday that lowering the exemption threshold - those deposits not yet subject to negative interest rates - was part of the bank's arsenal that could help reduce upward pressure on the currency, a safe haven at times of economic turmoil.

"So far we do not plan any change, but of course the exemption threshold is a possible policy instrument," Jordan was quoted as saying at the G20 meeting in Shanghai.

His comments drove the franc lower in early trade on Monday, but it later hit 1.0808 per euro, its highest against the single currency since Dec. 31 as some economists played down the prospect of that weapon being deployed.

UBS and Credit Suisse saw such a move as unlikely, saying the SNB would rather turn to its traditional methods -- foreign currency intervention, followed by a further deposit rate cut as a secondary measure -- than trying to steer things via a threshold cut.

For now, deposits greater than 20 times a banks' minimum reserve requirement are being charged 0.75 percent interest. Reducing the threshold could hurt regular Swiss savers if banks decided to pass the cost on to their retail customers, with very little payoff.

"More banks would have to pay the penalty of 75 basis points," UBS economist Alessandro Bee said. "This would also increase the chance that banks would transfer their penalty to their customers."

Charging regular account holders for the privilege of storing cash could cause "public outrage," he said, and lead people to hoard cash.

"That would put the stability of the financial system in danger," Bee said.

Circulation of Swiss bank notes has already risen due to "the persistently low level of interest rates," the SNB has said.

Credit Suisse economist Maxime Botteron believes cutting the threshold would have little effect on interest rates in the market.

"The SNB has put a lot of emphasis on the spread between euro and Swiss franc interest rates," Botteron said. "Moving this threshold won't have any meaningful impact on this spread."

But others do not rule out a cut if pressure on the franc --already acute as concerns about the global economy mount -- escalates.

"Jordan's announcement is an important signal," Barclays analysts said in a note. "Indeed, we have consistently maintained that removing or reducing the exemption is the next logical step if the Swiss franc comes under renewed and sustained pressure to appreciate." (editing by John Stonestreet)