Exit from negative rates may be bumpy road - SNB's Jordan

BERN, June 20 The Swiss National Bank (SNB)
expects the eventual exit from negative interest rates to be
hard, Chairman Thomas Jordan told a conference on Tuesday.
"All the discussion about the exit -- we know it will be
difficult, it will maybe be a bumpy road -- but it is also
positive that we are at the point where we can talk about
normalisation," Jordan told an audience at the Swiss
International Finance Forum.
He said negative interest rates had been and remained a very
important tool that helped improve monetary conditions in
Switzerland.
