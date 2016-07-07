REFILE-UPDATE 1-Swiss forex reserves rise in June on c.bank's currency interventions

(Refiling to remove extraneous word in third paragraph)
By John Revill
ZURICH, July 7 The Swiss National Bank's foreign
exchange reserves rose slightly in June, official data showed on
Thursday, an increase analysts said was driven by the bank's
currency market interventions after Britain voted to leave the
European Union.
The SNB announced on June 24, a day after Britain's
referendum, that it would act to curb increases in the Swiss
franc, a safe haven currency which becomes attractive to
investors in times of uncertainty.
The SNB held 608.811 billion Swiss francs ($623.846 billion)
in foreign currency at the end of June, compared with 602.148
billion francs in May, revised from an originally reported
602.063 billion, preliminary data from the SNB showed.
The SNB interventions amounted to around 14 billion Swiss
francs in June, Markus Schmieder, an economist at Wellershoff &
Partners, estimated.
"The vast majority of this share has most likely been
accumulated on the days around the British EU referendum," said
Schmieder.
The SNB declined to comment on how much its interventions
had cost so far. It also gave no time frame for how long it
would continue.
Analysts said the SNB had intervened less than they had
expected.
"It's quite clear that the SNB has had to intervene on a
lower level around Brexit than was anticipated," said Ursina
Kubli, a currency strategist at J.Safra Sarasin.
"The pressure was there, but it was somehow limited."
The value of the bank's foreign currency holdings are also
impacted by currency fluctuations.
The SNB's announcement immediately after the Brexit vote was
an unusual step as the bank normally does not comment on its
activities.
"The SNB was really very visible in the market and they were
very vocal," said Kubli. "That's a powerful combination and
helped prevent the franc rising higher."
Analysts said they expected the SNB to continue to be active
in the markets to keep the franc above its current level of 1.08
against the euro.
