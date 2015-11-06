SNB forex reserves rise in October

ZURICH Nov 6 The Swiss National Bank's foreign
exchange reserves rose in October, data showed on Friday.
The SNB held 550.933 billion Swiss francs in foreign
currency at the end of October, compared with 541.362 billion
francs in September, revised from an originally reported 541.540
billion, preliminary data calculated according to the standards
of the International Monetary Fund showed.
The figures are another indication of the central bank's
currency holdings after it shocked financial markets by
scrapping the more than three-year-old cap last month, a policy
it later said would have cost 100 billion francs to defend in
January alone.
Earlier this week, SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan said the franc
remained "significantly overvalued" and the central bank was
still willing to intervene on the foreign exchange market as
required.
