UPDATE 1-Switzerland's forex reserves helped higher by weaker franc

ZURICH, Sept 7 The Swiss National Bank's foreign
exchange reserves rose in August, data showed on Monday,
reflecting the weakening of the Swiss franc against the euro in
recent weeks.
The SNB held 540.416 billion Swiss francs ($555.75 billion)
in foreign currency at the end of August, up from 531.201
billion francs in July, preliminary data calculated according to
the standards of the International Monetary Fund showed.
This was the second straight month foreign exchange holdings
stood at the highest on record for the SNB since it switched to
the IMF standard.
After soaring in value when the SNB lifted its euro exchange
rate cap of 1.20 francs in January, Switzerland's safe-haven
currency has pared gains in recent weeks to trade at around 1.08
francs per euro.
The franc's fall has come amid speculation of SNB
intervention in the currency market. But Credit Suisse economist
Maxime Botteron said the rise in August's foreign currency
reserves was more likely due to the value of its holdings rising
when translated to francs.
"It's very difficult to differentiate between intervention
and valuation changes because we don't have enough information
on the precise asset allocation of the SNB but I would think
that the August data is mostly due to valuation gain," Botteron
said.
A spokesman for the SNB declined to comment on the data.
The franc's value remained relatively unchanged against the
euro after the data was released. The euro had edged up 0.1
percent to trade at 1.0850 francs at 0742 GMT.
To protect Switzerland's export-reliant economy the SNB has
repeatedly said it expects its policies of negative interest
rates and a willingness to intervene in the currency market to
weaken the "overvalued" franc over time.
July's foreign exchange holdings were revised from an
originally reported 531.820 billion.
