SNB forex reserves down in October

ZURICH Nov 7 The Swiss National Bank's foreign exchange reserves fell in October, data showed on Friday.

The SNB held 460.427 billion Swiss francs in foreign currency at the end of October, compared with 462.117 billion francs in September, revised from an originally reported 462.194 billion francs, preliminary data calculated according to the standards of the International Monetary Fund showed.

The SNB capped the soaring franc in September 2011 to help stave off recession and the threat of deflation and was forced to intervene heavily in 2012 as the euro zone crisis flared, swelling its already large foreign currency reserves.