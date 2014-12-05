UPDATE 1-Swiss central bank's forex reserves edge higher in November

(Adds comment from currency strategist)

ZURICH Dec 5 The Swiss National Bank's foreign exchange reserves rose slightly in November, data showed on Friday, giving little indication that the central bank has intervened to defend its cap on the franc.

The SNB said it held 462.395 billion Swiss francs in foreign currency at the end of November, which is only slightly higher than the 460.556 billion francs it held in October, preliminary data calculated according to the standards of the International Monetary Fund showed.

The SNB capped the soaring franc at 1.20 per euro in September 2011 to help stave off recession and the threat of deflation, and was forced to intervene heavily in 2012 as the euro zone crisis flared, swelling its already large foreign currency reserves.

The franc has neared the 1.20 threshhold again in recent weeks, but not breached it, leading some economists to believe the SNB had intervened to defend the cap.

But Friday's forex data as well as a slight fall last week in Swiss weekly sight deposits -- generally seen by economists as a more immediate and timely measure of possible interventions by the SNB -- suggest that speculation of interventions has been overdone.

Swissquote economist Peter Rosenstreich said the SNB had probably still defended the cap by buying euros, despite an only modest rise in reserves.

"[It is] a small half-percent bump, yet we still suspect this was SNB foreign exchange intervention due to the choppy EURCHF price action," Rosenstreich said.

A spokesman for the SNB declined to comment on whether the central bank had intervened in currency markets to keep the franc down.

The Swiss franc hit a three-week low against the euro this week, as speculators continued to unwind long positions built in favour of the franc ahead of a referendum on Switzerland's gold reserves, which was rejected by voters.

The SNB's credibility has been reinforced by the no-vote, and the 1.20 cap is "solid", Rosenstreich said.

"Speculators are playing off the SNB 'put,' so every time the EURCHF drops below 1.2020, traders pile in." (Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by Kevin Liffey)