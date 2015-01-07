Swiss central bank's forex reserves rise sharply in December

ZURICH Jan 7 The Swiss National Bank's foreign exchange reserves rose sharply in December, data showed on Wednesday, after the central bank said it intervened last month to keep a lid on the red-hot franc.

The figures are the first indication of Switzerland's intervention last month, when a rapidly weakening Russian rouble pushed the franc up further and prompted the SNB to defend a three-year old cap on the franc against the euro by intervening in currency markets.

The central bank said last month it would start charging banks for deposits in francs for the first time since the 1970s, hoping to stem a flight to the safe-haven currency driven by concern over the euro zone and Russia's deepening crisis.

The SNB held 495.104 billion Swiss francs ($490.15 billion) in foreign currency at the end of December, compared with 462.669 billion francs in November, revised from an originally reported 462.395 billion, preliminary data calculated according to the standards of the International Monetary Fund showed.

The SNB capped the soaring franc in September 2011 to help stave off recession and the threat of deflation and was forced to intervene heavily in 2012 as the euro zone crisis flared, swelling its already large foreign currency reserves. ($1 = 1.0101 Swiss francs) (Reporting By Katharina Bart and Paul Arnold; Editing by Victoria Bryan)